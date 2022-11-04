Sod turned on €44m Killaloe road infrastructure investment

WORK ON a new bypass for the town of Killaloe has begun.

The scheme, which forms part of a €44m investment in road improvements, will include a new bridge being built across the River Shannon connecting Killaloe and Ballina.

The current bridge, which connects the Tipperary and Clare townlands, has been described as unfit to cater for large volumes of traffic experienced, particularly in the summer sunshine, when it is popular with Limerick families.

Minister Eamon Ryan was present on Thursday, November 3, to turn the first sod for the project, which has a projected finish date of 2024.

Cathal Crowe TD said: "After many false dawns the money we secured in government is being spent on developing an essential 6.2km bypass road and new bridge at Killaloe/Ballina.

"This is very much a joint Clare-Tipp project and I was delighted to see my party colleague, Tony O'Brien (Mayor of Clare) turn the first sod! Tony, as you all know, is a proud Killaloe native."