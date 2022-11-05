University Hospital Limerick to hold annual remembrance service for loved ones' families

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick (UHL) will be hosting its annual remembrance service for the first time in person since the start of the pandemic.

The service is being held in the memory of all patients who have died in University Hospital Limerick in the past 12 months.

Organisers are reaching out to bereaved relatives and loved ones to come together to find solace, strength and comfort in their loss.

The service will consist of readings and poems which have been chosen for the occasion and appropriate musical accompaniment will be provided by the voices of the all-female Gúnas Choir from Killaloe, directed by Rhoda Cleary.

Celebrants are Fr Sean Harmon, Rev Niall J Sloane, and Rev Dr Leonard Madden.

For those unable to attend in person, the Remembrance Service will be live-streamed on the Mungret-Crecora-Raheen parish website here.

Rebecca Lloyd, End of Life Care Coordinator at UHL, encouraged all loved ones of patients who have died in the hospital during the past year to come together and remember their loved ones along with others who have been bereaved.

“No-one has to grieve alone,” Ms Lloyd said. “We are glad to be able to invite people to attend this special service in person for the first time since 2019. The loss of a loved one can be very lonely, and the in-person service allows people to connect with one another and share their grief.”

“We also take this opportunity to remind people that our bereavement support line, run in partnership with Irish Hospice Foundation, is there to provide connection, comfort and support. Very much a shoulder for you to lean on, this national freephone service is available at 1800-80-70-77 from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday,” Ms Lloyd stated.

The remembrance service will take place at St Nessan's Church, Church Road, Raheen, on Saturday November 12 at 2pm.