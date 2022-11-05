Search

05 Nov 2022

Car sandwiched between two buses in Limerick city centre

Car sandwiched between two buses in Limerick city centre

The scene of the incident on Patrick Street, Limerick city. I PICTURE: Dave Tobin Twitter

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

05 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

TRAFFIC ground to a complete halt on a busy Limerick street when two buses sandwiched a car in a road traffic collision.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the incident which occurred on Patrick Street, Limerick city, on Friday, November 4.

"Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus on Patrick Street, Limerick at approximately 7.15pm," a spokesperson told Limerick Live, following a query.

Motorists were held up in traffic delays as two Dublin coaches, one bound for Ennis, Clare and the other heading for Tralee, Kerry, wedged a car, which a garda spokesperson said, caused "minor material damage" to the vehicles involved.

Patrick Street forms part of the main central thoroughfare of the city which incorporates Patrick Street, Rutland Street and O'Connell Street.

There are currently major road realignments on Patrick Street to cater for works on dangerous buildings located on the street.

"No injuries were reported at the time of the incident," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

