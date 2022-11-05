Car sandwiched between two buses in Limerick city centre

The scene of the incident on Patrick Street, Limerick city. I PICTURE: Dave Tobin Twitter
TRAFFIC ground to a complete halt on a busy Limerick street when two buses sandwiched a car in a road traffic collision.
Gardaí confirmed that they attended the incident which occurred on Patrick Street, Limerick city, on Friday, November 4.
"Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus on Patrick Street, Limerick at approximately 7.15pm," a spokesperson told Limerick Live, following a query.
Motorists were held up in traffic delays as two Dublin coaches, one bound for Ennis, Clare and the other heading for Tralee, Kerry, wedged a car, which a garda spokesperson said, caused "minor material damage" to the vehicles involved.
Patrick Street forms part of the main central thoroughfare of the city which incorporates Patrick Street, Rutland Street and O'Connell Street.
There are currently major road realignments on Patrick Street to cater for works on dangerous buildings located on the street.
"No injuries were reported at the time of the incident," a garda spokesperson confirmed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.