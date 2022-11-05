Search

05 Nov 2022

Apprentice at Limerick firm receives national recognition

Apprentice at Limerick firm receives national recognition

Mairide Bennis from Castletown was recognised

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

A LIMERICK woman taking part in an apprenticeship at DesignPro in Rathkeale was a finalist in a new programme focused on training-in-work.

Mairide Bennis from Castletown in south Limerick was recognised as part of the inaugural Apprentice of the Year Awards.

She joined 500 other guests from across the apprenticeship system at a final in Dublin.

Mairide is undertaking a manufacturing engineering apprenticeship with Design Pro Automation and received a finalist’s award in recognition of the outstanding contributions she has made as an apprentice.

Apprentices were nominated by their employer or educational partner, and judged on four essential categories - leadership, teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving.

Aldi receives permission for new store in Limerick

DesignPro exists to provide automation systems for the medical device injury.

Ms Bennis said she chose to take part in apprentice was in order to secure first-hand experience.

“The fact that you can get invaluable industry experience and knowledge within a company and come out with a degree from a technical university with no debt is a no-brainer for me. There is such a broad range of apprenticeships available today that go far beyond the traditional trade courses,” she said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris presented the awards, and congratulated all recipients.

“Apprenticeship is a vital lever for the continued economic prosperity of this country - it not only unlocks the skills and expertise necessary for leading Irish businesses, but also will help us to achieve critical aims in the Programme for Government, including on housing,” he told the awards ceremony.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media