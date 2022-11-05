Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi spotted in Limerick pub

SUPERSTARS Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have been spotted in a Limerick pub.

The Irish and Scottish singers were seen soaking up the atmosphere in a licensed premises in Limerick, after Lewis Capaldi posted a picture of Niall to his Instagram story this Saturday afternoon.

The former One Direction singer recently took to Twitter at the end of October, to announce both new music and a new tour, stating his intentions to play at a number of music festivals in 2023.

Niall and Lewis have struck up a warm friendship in the past few months and have taken a number of road trips together.

The pair featured together in Niall Horan's recent Virgin Media documentary, Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar.

It aired on on Virgin Media One last month, and the pair were seen having a laugh in Niall's hometown. Horan took Lewis to his hometown Mullingar for the Fleadh Cheoil in August.

Their most recent adventure seems to be Limerick. Fans of the pair locally have expressed their excitement at the news of the Limerick visit with many trying to establish where exactly Niall, Lewis and their friends have been pictured.

If you know the location or have seen the pair in Limerick, drop us an email to news@limerickleader.ie.