05 Nov 2022

Mystery surrounds Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan Limerick pub post

Mystery surrounds Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan Limerick pub post

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

05 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

FURTHER mystery has been added to Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's social media post claiming to be in a Limerick pub.

Earlier this afternoon, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi posted a picture of Niall Horan and two friends, one, his cousin and the other, Wild Youth singer, Conor O' Donohoe, soaking up the atmosphere in a bar.

The photo was accompanied by a location indicator which said: Limerick, Ireland.

Since then, swathes of keen young fans have been sprinting through the city streets in the hope of catching a glimpse of the stars. One group of Limerick women, in their early twenties, spent close to two hours going from door to door.

Like many, they were scratching their heads as they checked in on South's, the George Hotel, Tom Collins bar and the Spitjack, to name but a few. 

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi spotted in Limerick pub

"We really thought we were going to meet Niall," said Emma, who rounded up her group of Limerick superfan friends as soon as she saw Lewis' original post.

However, Limerick Live has learned that Conor O' Donohoe has claimed that the celebrity entourage are actually in the British capital and not Limerick city.

The singer responded to a Twitter post from a Limerick fan looking for their whereabouts, saying: "We are not in Limerick btw. We are in London."

Why Limerick was added as a location indicator remains a mystery. Lewis seems to have had Limerick on his mind!

