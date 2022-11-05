Search

05 Nov 2022

Designer jacket stolen from teenage girl at Limerick restaurant

A jacket, similar to the one pictured, was stolen

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

GARDAI are again reminding the public of a recent increase in opportunistic thefts at locations across Limerick.

A number of incidents have been highlighted to create public awareness and to encourage people to to be vigilant when out and about.

In one incident last weekend, a designer jacket was stolen from a teenage girl who was socialising at a restaurant in the city.

"The seventeen year-old girl was enjoying a meal on Saturday, October 29 when she took off her brown North face jacket and hung it on the back of her chair. When she was ready to leave, she reached for her jacket but it was gone," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Garda appeal following theft of rucksack from youth at busy Limerick park

North Face jackets are very expensive and gardai say the one which was stolen was worth around €330.

"A criminal will steal anything that can be exchanged for cash, they are very quick to spot an opportunity and act on it, they look like you and I. Do not give them the chance to steal from you, keep your property on you at all times and do not leave it out of your sight," advised Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.

