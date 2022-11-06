Limerick Weather - Sunday, November 6, 2022

THERE WILL be sunny spells in Limerick with scattered heavy showers merging to longer spells of rain at times.

Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build towards the evening with persistent rain developing later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

National Outlook

Rain will become widespread tonight with further heavy falls possible. Lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in fresh to strong southerly winds.

Rain will continue through Monday, turning heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 or 15 degrees in strong southerly winds.

The rain will clear eastwards Monday night and will be followed by blustery showers from the west. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday, heaviest and most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.

A similar day on Wednesday, temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with strong southerly winds bringing showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal regions with the best of any clearer weather in the east and northeast.

Current indications suggest the further outlook will continue unsettled with further spells of rain and showers, breezy at times too with the strong southerly winds bringing higher than usual temperatures for the time of year.