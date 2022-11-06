Gardai investigate sudden death of Limerick man

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in the city over the weekend.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers attended the scene of a sudden death that occurred at a house in Fairgreen on Saturday morning, November 5. It is understood the deceased man is aged in his late thirties / early forties.
"A body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place.
"The results of which will determine the course of the investigation," said the garda spokesperson.
Anybody who may be able to assist gardai with their enquiries is asked to contact Henry Street on 061 212400.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.