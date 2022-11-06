Ei Electronics puts state-of-the-art Shannon laboratory to the test

Ei Electronics has commissioned a new state-of-the-art Research and Development Laboratory at its Shannon-based headquarters.

With a turnover in 2021 of €320m, and 1,250 employees worldwide, Ei Electronics commands a leadership position globally as a manufacturer of residential fire and carbon monoxide detection products.

From its inception in 1988, R&D has been the lifeblood of the Company’s business, underpinned by a strategy of collocating all key functions at its Global Headquarters in Shannon.

The new lab serves an experienced 30-strong team of engineers from a range of disciplines including chemistry & physics, electrical & electronic design, and mechanical & industrial design.

The evolution of the Company’s product offering to include solutions for the Connected Home and IOT space has seen experts related to embedded, cloud & App software development, as well as machine learning / AI and data analytics join the team.

A history of being first to market and 20 design patents to its name bear testament to the Company’s ongoing commitment to Research and Development.

The suite of equipment in the new laboratory includes sound and anechoic (RF) test chambers, smoke test tunnels, and the latest 3D printing technologies. In addition, a substantial investment has been made in a wide range of ancillary test equipment.

Commenting on the commissioning of the new laboratory, Mike Keegan, Head of R&D said; “This state-of-the art laboratory, its equipment and its people enable us to remain at the very forefront of product development. Crucially for us and our customers it will result in reduced product development cycles, and more rigorous testing capabilities, leading to improved product quality.”

The new Headquarters Building on the existing Ei Campus comprises a 10,000m2 facility.

Opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in March of this year, it includes significant additional manufacturing capacity in addition to the Research and Development laboratory.

Ei is 100% Irish-owned and is in existence for over 55 years. Over 30 years ago it became a fully-fledged Irish Company after a management buy-out from General Electric in 1988. Today Ei Electronics is one of the most significant employers in Ireland’s Midwest.

The Company’s Irish sales operation had grown steadily in recent years, now occupying a leadership position as the supplier of choice for installers and wholesalers alike.