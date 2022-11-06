Prison sentence for binman who stole electronics from Limerick-based MedTech company

A BINMAN cleaned Johnson & Johnson out of over €50,000 worth of laptops and electronic devices but the multinational didn’t realise the most expensive items had been stolen until gardai returned them.

During sentencing at Limerick Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell said: “No two days are the same in this job but in the out and out strange department this is right up there.”

Evaldis Juras, aged 41, of no fixed abode, and originally from Lithuania, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft at Johnson & Johnson, National Technology Park, Plassey, Limerick.

Prosecuting barrister, John O' Sullivan, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the total amount of goods stolen was €57,258.61.

The investigating garda, Marcella Maloney, of Henry Street, said she attended at Johnson & Johnson on February 24, 2022, where a senior manager reported the theft of laptops and electronic devices between January 27 and February 14.

In outlining the facts, Mr O’Sullivan said the items were stored in a metal case in a corridor on a mezzanine floor.

“Access is restricted to authorised staff and contractors. The accused was employed by a contractor - a waste management company. He had a swipe card,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Two of the stolen laptops were located for sale on eBay and Facebook Marketplace through Johnson & Johnson serial numbers.

Garda Maloney contacted eBay and received the name and address of the man who placed the ads. He was referred to in court as “Mr X”.

The garda confirmed to Mr O’Sullivan that Mr X’s house and business premises were searched on April 6, 2022. Mr X handed a number of laptops to the garda.

Six days later Garda Maloney said she observed the accused asleep in the back of a Volkswagen Passat at the rear of Tipperary Town Plaza.

Mr O’Sullivan said two laptops and “numerous other items in the vehicle, stolen from Johnson & Johnson were seized”.

“He was arrested and while being conveyed to Henry Street the accused said: ‘I will fly home after this’,” said Mr O’Sullivan. Mr Juras was later refused bail at district and then High Court level.

Mr O’Sullivan said the defendant is no longer working for Johnson & Johnson because he was caught by security living in the premises for two days.

“He was effectively homeless at the time of his arrest,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

During interviews with gardai, Mr Duras told them that he “looked after the bins” and “electronic goods were thrown out all the time and once you filled out a form you could take them home”.

The accused told gardai he took 10 laptops in total – bringing them out in a bag he had in a changing room. The laptops were valued at between €700 and €1,400. Limerick Circuit Court heard that a number of the other electronic devices discovered in Mr Duras’ car were each valued at €5,000.

Mark Nicholas SC, who represented Mr Duras, said his client made full admissions regarding everything he stole “before Johnson & Johnson even knew they were gone”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell asked Garda Maloney if Johnson & Johnson “didn’t realise the equipment valued at €5,000 each had been taken until you turned up with it?”

“Yes,” said Garda Maloney.

“I better not ask any more questions,” said the judge.

Limerick Circuit Court heard that the vast majority of the items had been returned to the multinational.

Mr Nicholas said his client claims that he swapped the laptops with Mr X for phones and did not make cash.

“He was living in his car. There are no trappings of wealth. His admissions were critical,” said Mr Nicholas, who spoke of the “deceit, dishonesty and “breach of trust” of his client.

“Having done wrong he did the right thing,” said Mr Nicholas, who pointed to his client being in custody since April.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said it was a “major breach of trust”.

“It is a very large employer - both direct and indirect employment. Trust is very important in running a business. He made a calculated decision to take these items. They were valued in excess of €57,000. They were substantially recovered and intact.

“It is bizarre to me that Johnson and Johnson were not aware of expensive items costing €5,000 each had been taken until Garda Maloney told them,” said Judge O’Donnell.

The judge imposed a 12 month jail sentence on each of the 10 counts of theft to be served concurrently and backdated it to April 13 when Mr Juras was first remanded in custody.