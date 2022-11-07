Limerick camogie team hopes to etch their names in club history

A COUNTY final-winning camogie team are looking to raise vital funds as they write club history in fielding a senior squad for the very first time.

Adare Camogie Club, who were crowned intermediate champions on October 16, have set up a GoFundMe page fundraiser, to help support the future development of the club.

Michelle Gallagher, who coached the side to victory over Croagh-Kilfinny, said this was the first time in the club’s history that they have had two adult teams competing in 15-a-side competitions.

“This meant that every adult player got game time, and we were able to cater for all levels of commitment, skill level, and abilities. It was fantastic to see our younger players getting game time with our seasoned veterans and their confidence has grown immensely,” she said.

Now 30 years after the club's inception, Michelle said the team will relish the opportunity to benchmark themselves against the best clubs in the county at senior level.

Michelle remarked that while It's brilliant to get to play senior next year, with this success comes the reality that “additional support will be needed” to ensure this team can perform at the highest level.

The €2,000 fundraiser will cover the costs of floodlit training in the darker winter months, which has been taking place at UL and the newly redeveloped Adare GAA pitch.

“We realise that times are tough, and we do not want parents to feel any pressure to donate. We would welcome any individual or company who might be able to support,” Michelle concluded.