Motorists advised of delays due to roadworks commencing across Limerick

MOTORISTS are being advised of four separate roadworks taking place across Limerick which include three busy national roads.

Three of the works involve hedge and verge cutting and will take place across this week.

The first of the hedge cutting works will take place from Monday, November 7 at 9pm until Tuesday, November 8 at 6am.

The second of these works will take place from Tuesday night, November 8 on the N21 south of Adare from 9pm until the following morning at 6am.

The third and last of the hedge and verge cuttings will be the longest, taking place on the N69 from Wednesday, November 9 until Friday, November 11 between the hours of 9pm and 6am.

As a result, a temporary traffic management operation involving a stop/go operation will be in place between the above times on the above dates.

Delays are also expected on the Shelbourne Road and Mayorstone Drive in the city.

Shelbourne Road - as part of @sairseal safe routes to school works the construction of the raised pedestrian crossing will begin on Monday.

There will be Stop-Go system in place during these works. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.#ActiveTravelLimerick @SRTS_Ire pic.twitter.com/3wtjfsjQtM — Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) November 4, 2022

These works will involve junction tightening, footpath replacement and macadam road surface overlay.

These works have commenced from Monday, November 7 and will continue until Friday, December 2 and will take place between the hours of 8am to 6pm.

A traffic management operation will take place for the duration of the works.

Limerick City and County Council regret any inconvenience caused.