07 Nov 2022

IN PICTURES: 'We are excited to be in Limerick' - Lilly holds first local open day

Nick Rabbitts

07 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE LOCAL boss of a multi-national biopharmaceutical company which is opening a new €400m facility in Raheen has praised the support the firm has received.

Lilly has just received news from Limerick City and County Council that it intends granting planning permission to build its new facility in the Raheen Business Park.

The healthcare firm is planning to create more than 300 new jobs for workers such as engineers, scientists, and operations personnel, who will produce some of the most up to date biologics manufacturing technology.

The site head in Limerick is Dave Riordan, and he was on hand as the company held a community open day last week in the South Court Hotel, near its new home in the Raheen Business Park.

He said: "This is our opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community. Lilly's modus operandi is we want to be part of that community. Our employees are coming from the community or will become part of the community and we see it as a mutually beneficial experience, to meet our neighbours, say hello and introduce ourselves."

Since making the jobs announcement, Mr Riordan revealed there's been an "extremely positive" reaction from local stakeholders.

"I lived in Limerick a long time ago and it's my first time being back in 10 to 15 years. But the welcome I've received from local industry, from our neighbours and the other businesses and local government and the schools has been phenomenal. Everyone has been extremely welcoming, very helpful - trying to help us find our way through the vagaries. It's been a great experience so far."

"It's the first step on what will be a pretty long journey for Lilly. We are excited to be in Limerick," he concluded.

News

