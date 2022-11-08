Central College Limerick highlights value of further education

Central College Limerick graduates Sarah Hanley, Lucy Malone, Sophie O’Connell and Kate Brown
STUDENTS FROM the classes of 2021 and 2022 have celebrated their graduation from Central College Limerick.
The wonderful occasion celebrated the achievements of the graduates from both years whose learning experiences were impacted by Covid-19.
Past graduate, Roberta Vaineikyte, was the guest speaker on the night. Roberta studied Business at Central College Limerick graduating in 2019.
She followed her dream to study Law at University College Cork and is also pursuing her interests in marketing and social media.
Roberta's journey highlighted to the graduates the value of further education and the role that Central College Limerick played in her success.
Central College Limerick is a College of Further Education and was established in 1997, located at Presentation Campus, Sexton Street, Limerick.
The College offers a range of QQI accredited Programmes.
