Search

08 Nov 2022

Plans for new roundabout on busy Limerick road approved

Plans for new roundabout on busy Limerick road approved

A new three-arm roundabout is to be built on the outskirts of Limerick city

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

08 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

COUNCILLORS have approved the building of a new roundabout on one of the major routes into the city from the southside.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, members approved the new infrastructure at the entrance to the Rosmor housing estate off the Kilmallock Road, (or Old Cork Road) on the outskirts of the city.

A new three-arm roundabout will be built here, including a new retaining wall. On top of this, there will also be a shared pedestrian and cycle facility to connect the existing footway linking Rosmor to the Willows Housing Estate.

Battle lines drawn over proposed cycle lane in Limerick city centre

Speaking at the meeting local councillor Catherine Slattery proposed the passing of the application, a move seconded by Cllr Sarah Kiely, and also supported by fellow City East members Elena Secas and Michael Sheahan.

“I live in the area and we have no safe turning point for a bus,” said Cllr Slattery, “The Old Cork Road is a huge area and currently has a bus three times a day. With this roundabout in place, the bus service will increase to every 15 minutes and the roundabout will also serve as a traffic calming measure for residents exiting Rosmor.”

Cllr Slattery thanked Aidan Finn of the local authority and his team for liasing with her throughout the process. “I look forward to the finished project as do my community,” she added.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media