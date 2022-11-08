Search

08 Nov 2022

In Pictures: Limerick school bids farewell to much-loved secretary after 42 years

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

08 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

THERE were emotional scenes at a primary school in Limerick city as members of the school community wished their secretary a happy retirement following decades of hard work and dedication.

Margaret Casey, who was the secretary at Presentation Primary School on Sexton Street, retired after 42 years just before the mid-term break.

One of her last official functions was to attend a tree planting ceremony on the grounds of the school

“We are planting this tree not only to recognise [Ms Casey’s] retirement but to mark her legacy that she leaves with us here,” said Marie Meskell, Principal of Presentation Primary School.

An emotional Ms Casey mentioned that she had a lovely week of celebrations thanks to all the staff at Presentation Primary School.

Emotions run high as Limerick school secretary retires following decades of dedication

Third and fourth class students sang to Margaret during the tree planting ceremony and later performed a rendition of Can’t Help Falling in Love With You by Elvis Presley but with lyrical changes centred around Ms Casey’s retirement.

Ms Casey has no firm plans for her retirement yet but says she’s got a lot of family to see.

“I’m going to take it easy until Christmas… I have two grandchildren myself and they’re up the country in County Meath so I’ll be making trips up and down to them hopefully,” she said.

