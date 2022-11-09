Limerick gardai seek to identify thief who stole teenager's phone on urban greenway

The incident happened on the recently-opened Castletroy Greenway
GARDAI are appealing for information after a male who was armed with a hammer stole a phone from a teenage boy in broad daylight.
The shocking incident happened on the recently-opened Castletroy Greenway in the city last weekend.
"On Sunday, November 6 at 4.15pm, the 17-year-old youth was walking alone on the Castletroy Greenway. One male who was in the company of two other males stopped him," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"This male had a hammer in his pocket but the youth could clearly see it and he was frightened. The male then grabbed the youth’s phone from his hand and cycled away," she added.
While the victim was upset and traumatised following the incident, he was not physically injured.
Gardai attached to Henry Street station are investigating and any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to come forward.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.