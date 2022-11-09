Limerick gardai seek to identify thief who stole teenager's phone on urban greenway

GARDAI are appealing for information after a male who was armed with a hammer stole a phone from a teenage boy in broad daylight.

The shocking incident happened on the recently-opened Castletroy Greenway in the city last weekend.

"On Sunday, November 6 at 4.15pm, the 17-year-old youth was walking alone on the Castletroy Greenway. One male who was in the company of two other males stopped him," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"This male had a hammer in his pocket but the youth could clearly see it and he was frightened. The male then grabbed the youth’s phone from his hand and cycled away," she added.

While the victim was upset and traumatised following the incident, he was not physically injured.

Gardai attached to Henry Street station are investigating and any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to come forward.