Search

09 Nov 2022

Shannon Airport marketing campaign up for prestigious national award

Shannon Airport marketing campaign up for prestigious national award

Shannon Airport Group are up for a prestigious marketing award

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

09 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport’s Summer 2022 marketing campaign is in the running for a prestigious national digital marketing award. 

The airport campaign has been shortlisted under the “best use of mobile” category at the Digital Marketing Awards 2022.  

Now in its 19th year, the Digital Media Awards are one of the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland and recognise creativity and innovation across multiple areas which include digital content creation, advertising, mobile media and more. 

The campaign, which was produced by creative agency Connolly Partners, in collaboration with The Shannon Airport Group marketing team, featured a 360-degree interactive social post across Facebook. 

Limerick woman accused of assisting convicted murderer faces extradition to the UK

The post which was used to promote The Shannon Airport Ultimate New York Weekend Competition, asked viewers to pan across and answer what destinations they could find within the image of suitcases in a bedroom. 

Head of Marketing for the Shannon Airport Group, Tim Ryan said: “We are delighted this campaign is up for ‘the best use of mobile’ award. We are up against some tough competition with Guinness, Bulmer’s, VHI, Specsavers, An Post and uGlow."

The concept was based on making people smile and driving that interaction between the group and their audience.

"We are extremely fortunate to work with Connelly Partners, who have been instrumental in conceptualising and producing this campaign," Mr Ryan said.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Friday November 11, in the Convention Centre at The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media