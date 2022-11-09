Arrest made into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Limerick

A man in his 60s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation
A MAN has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Limerick.
The male, whose aged in his 60s, was arrested by gardaí as part of the ongoing investigation into the public body, which Limerick Live understands to be the University of Limerick.
Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau made the arrest.
The male is currently detained at a garda station in the West of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, where he is being held for questioning.
It is understood that he is the third person to be arrested in connection with the inquiry. Earlier in the year, two other males were questioned by gardaí attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit.
A garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."
