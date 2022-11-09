Youth knocked to ground and punched while waiting for bus in Limerick city

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating | FILE PHOTO
GARDAI are appealing for information after a youth was attacked and robbed while waiting for a bus in Limerick city centre.
The 17-year-old was standing close to the bus stop at Arthur's Quay when he was knocked to the ground by another male.
The incident happened at around 7pm last Sunday - November 6 - and gardai believe there would have been a number of people in the area who saw what happened.
"The victim was knocked to the ground by a male, punched in the stomach and a mobile phone, Leap card and small amount of cash taken from him," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The culprit ran away and fled the scene following the incident.
Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 212400.
