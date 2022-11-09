UPDATE: Man released in investigation into alleged corrupt practices in Limerick

A man has been released in connection with the investigation
A MAN who was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices in a public body in Limerick has since been released without charge.
Earlier today, Limerick Live reported that a man had been arrested as part of the investigation.
The male, aged in his 60s, was arrested by gardaí as part of the ongoing investigation into the public body, which Limerick Live understands to be the University of Limerick.
Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau made the arrest.
This was the third arrest made in relation to the inquiry.
Gardaí attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have since released the man, without charge this evening, Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A garda spokesperson also confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
