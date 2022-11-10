Search

10 Nov 2022

Regeneron staff spend week supporting communities across Limerick

Regeneron employs over 1,000 people in Raheen

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

STAFF at one of Limerick's biggest employers are supporting communities across the city and the county.

Until Friday, November 11, Regeneron is marking its sixth annual Day for Doing good, an initiative which this year sees some of the 1,000 local staff volunteer for 29 different projects benefitting 17 schools and numerous community groups throughout Limerick.

As a result of this, some 1,000 students are being given provided with science, technology, learning and mathematical (Stem) learning experiences across five local schools.

All this culiminated in a Stem expo for students at Thomond Community College on the city's northside.

All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler reveals battle with eating disorder

Elsewhere, over 2,500 kits are being made up to support children in hospitals nationwide and Ukrainian families who will arrive in Ireland over Christmas.

It includes play-packs for children in the hospital, female hygiene kits and Christmas craft kits to be given to the Irish Red Cross, which is administering the refugee programme here.

Regeneron workers are also providing advice to non-profit firms and community groups looking at the basics of running a business.

And 365 employees will spend 1,300 hours painting and revamping two community centres and taking part in outdoor clean ups in Raheen and the city.

Globally, more than 5,500 of the biologics producers workers across the world will be taking part in similar events at other places where Regeneron is located.

