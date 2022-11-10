Joint awareness campaign in Limerick highlights the signs and symptoms of meningitis

A NUMBER of local bodies have joined forces to highlight the importance of young people in Limerick knowing the signs and symptoms of meningitis.

The Department of Public Health, ACT for Meningitis, UL Student Life, and Limerick GAA came together to raise awareness of the issue to students in Limerick.

Meningitis is a serious and life-threatening illness, caused by infection and inflammation of the protective layers of the brain and spinal cord.

While there are many causes of meningitis, the two most commonly seen are viral and bacterial meningitis.

Viral meningitis is more common but rarely fatal.

Bacterial meningitis is less common but may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning), which can result in death.

Limerick GAA chairperson John Cregan said: “We are delighted to partner with Public Health Mid-West on this very important issue.

“It is so crucial that we listen to our bodies when we feel unwell, that we seek help immediately, and talk to a doctor about our symptoms.

“Telling a friend or family member is also important, so we can look out for ourselves and each other. Knowing the signs and symptoms of meningitis could save a life,” Mr Cregan said.

While babies and young children are most at-risk, we do see a peak in teenagers and young adults.

It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses and the spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth.

Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

While the risk to the wider community is considered low, we do want the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease.

Some of the symptoms one might experience include: severe headaches, fever, vomiting, drowsiness, discomfort from bright light, neck stiffness, having cold hands or feet, or shivering and a rash but it is urgent you do not wait for a rash to seek medical help.

Student Welfare Officer at UL Student Life Maeve Gilmore said: “The deadly thing about this illness is that the signs can often be mistaken for something harmless such as a bad hangover.

“Creating awareness around the seriousness of meningitis will help empower students with the information they need to act fast should they have any concerns about themselves, their housemates, or friends,” Ms Gilmore said.