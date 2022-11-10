Oh yes, they did! Limerick theatre creates its first home-produced pantomime

Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre has officially created its first home-produced pantomime which is being described as an all-singing all-dancing extravaganza.

The panto, Jack and the Beanstalk will be on show in the theatre on Mary Immaculate College’s campus for one month, from December 9, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

Taking and reworking the traditional story of Jack and the Beanstalk, Jack and his mother find themselves in hard times due to Brexit, inflation and not being allowed to sell turf.

The pair find themselves financially embarrassed, leaving them with no other choice but to sell their only cow, Milky White.

When Jack swaps Milky White for a handful of beans, his mother is furious but it's only when a giant beanstalk appears in their garden that the adventure truly begins.

Tickets for the pantomime are available from the Lime Tree website, here.

The pantomime is written by Mike Finn and Michael Finneran directs a local cast consisting of Jessica Bray, James Corr, Aidan Crowe, Nigel Dugdale, Eleanor O’Brien and many more.

“I’m hugely excited to have been asked to lead the inaugural Lime Tree Theatre panto,” Michael said.

“It’s an opportunity to bring a vibrant and exciting new version of the story to the people of Limerick this Christmas season, and an opportunity to work with fantastic artists in the region.

“We’re especially proud that we will have the opportunity to work with emergent performers to help them make their way in the professional ranks,” Michael added.

The production will also feature legendary comedian Pat Shortt as the voice of the Giant.