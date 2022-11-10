Rare ladle made by Limerick silversmith sells for significant sum at auction

A RARE item made by a Limerick silversmith in late 18th century has been sold for thousands of pounds at auction.

Chiswick Auctions, a London-based auction house championing works of art from all eras and mediums, recently sold the Irish provincial silver ladle which was made by a Limerick silversmith.

The object, which has a current scrap value of around ST£100, sold for ST£3,125.

Chiswick Auctions sale of Silver & Objects of Vertu included a 6 ozt ‘hook end’ soup ladle with a scalloped and chased shell bowl made circa 1760 by the Limerick silversmith Samuel Johns.

Johns worked in the city from circa 1756 to 1795 using a maker’s mark comprising his initials, flaking a lion rampant – an idiosyncratic feature of Limerick’s silversmiths.

Speaking of the special allure of Irish Georgian silver, Chiswick Auctions’ silver specialist, John Roger, commented that Irish provincial silver is a well sought-after field.

"Dublin is the usual, Cork is scarce, then there is a big jump in rarity for Limerick items. Thereafter, silver made in Galway, Youghal and Kinsale is so unbelievably rare it is almost mythical.”

For security reasons and to save on duty, relatively little silver made in Ireland’s regional towns and cities was sent to Dublin for official assay. Instead, local silversmiths stamped their own wares with a maker’s mark and the word Sterling, or occasionally a town mark.

The appeal of Irish provincial silver lies in its rarity, but it can also have a distinctive vernacular style that collectors admire, such as the bold rococo flat chasing found on the handle of this ladle.

Previously, a tiny set of toys teaspoons from Limerick by Jonathan Buck was sold at Chiswick Auctions for ST£3,000.