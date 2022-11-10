Search

10 Nov 2022

Limerick farmers to meet over fixed milk-price contracts

Limerick farmers who have contacted IFA are very angry that some processors have been able to top up their suppliers but Kerry have only made weak attempts to do so

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

10 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

LIMERICK IFA hosts a meeting in the Deebert Hotel, Kilmallock this Friday, November 11 at 8pm due to the responses to an article in Farm Leader regarding Kerry Group and farmers impacted by the fixed milk price contracts,

Stephen Arthur, IFA national dairy chairman, and Karol Kissane, IFA dairy committee senior policy executive will be in attendance. 

Sean Lavery, Limerick IFA chair, said the main item of discussion will be the contrast between the top-up offers made to farmers by other processors compared to the single top-up of 2 cents by Kerry for September milk supplies only.

In Pictures: Over 250 voice their anger at meeting on rural crime in Limerick

“By comparison the following amounts have been offered without conditions for the full year by other milk processors; Tirlan - 4.2c, North Cork - 2.2c, Dairygold - 6c, Lakelands - 7.3c, West Corks - 7.0c, Aurivo - 2.5c or 3.6c, Arrabawn 3.6c.

“Most certainly Kerry suppliers are being poorly treated by comparison. The 5c top up earlier this year has to be paid back next year, so in reality it is only a loan for 12 months.

"Limerick farmers who have contacted IFA are very angry that other processors have been able to top up their suppliers but Kerry have only made weak attempts to do so,” he said.

