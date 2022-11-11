Search

11 Nov 2022

Two dogs dead after parvovirus outbreak in west Limerick

Two dogs dead after parvovirus outbreak in west Limerick

Billy, one of the dogs that died from the parvovirus outbreak

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

11 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

TWO DOGS have died in the last two weeks due to an outbreak of canine parvovirus in West Limerick.

Marita Davis, chairperson of Star Rescue, is urging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. She said both dogs were in the Rathkeale area.

“I got a call from a member of the community saying he had a dog that was very sick. I went over and straight away knew it was parvo. We went down to the veterinary practice and we did what we could with electrolytes and fluids but sadly it was gone too far. Billy died on Tuesday of last week and one the previous week. Both were spaniel mixes,” said Marita, of the animal rescue charity based in Newcastle West.

She explained to Limerick Live that parvovirus is transmitted in a similar way to Covid and like the coronavirus regular vaccinations or boosters are needed to ensure you don’t get very sick.

“The canine parvovirus is highly contagious – it can live on surfaces, if a dog has gone to the toilet and another dog sniffs it, saliva or by contact. People could actually carry it home with them on their shoes unknowingly to their own pets,” said Ms Davis, who fears it could travel further.

“For example, we have a fantastic facility with the Greenway so any dogs on the Greenway – even fully vaccinated dogs could be carriers. People travel from far and wide to use it. People could cycle into dog faeces and bring it home with them – it could go anywhere,” she adds

Joint awareness campaign in Limerick highlights the signs and symptoms of meningitis

Symptoms included drooling from the mouth, dehydration, then they start hemorrhaging. A common misconception, she says, is that people think their dog has been poisoned.

“It is a terrible death,” said Ms Davis.

Her advice to dog owners is to get their dog vaccinated or if they haven’t been vaccinated in over a year to go to their local veterinary surgeon.

“If people have their dogs vaccinated there is a high chance they can survive it but if they haven’t any vaccination or the vaccination is out of date the survival rate is very slim,” said Ms Davis, who contacted the Department of Agriculture and the council about the parvovirus outbreak in Rathkeale.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media