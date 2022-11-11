Divine home intervention: Old parochial in Limerick town house sells

THE PRAYERS of a house hunter have been answered after they beat off competition from the USA and UK to purchase the old parochial house in Kilmallock.

Located in a prominent position at the edge of the town, the five bedroom detached period property was built in the 1840s.

The vendors bought the house from the Church over 20 years ago and have reinstated it to its original glory even down to the fireplaces, floor boarding, shuttering and much more.

The old parochial house was offered for sale prior to Covid but was then taken off to the market due to the global uncertainty. Once restrictions eased, Diarmuid Ring, of RE/MAX Limerick + Mid West, handled the sale.

“There was very broad interest. I had a lot of enquiries from the United States and England. Specifically, I found the parties that were interested were surgeons or doctors who were relocating to Limerick.

“Obviously, because of the style of the house some parties were interested in knowing if it could operate as a guesthouse / self catering property. One party was a conservationist and was very interested in buying a period home,” said Mr Ring.

However, one person had their sights firmly set on being the new owner of the old parochial house.

“There was a number of bidders but from the get go a person from the locality put their best foot forward and were always determined that they would be the owners of the old parochial house in Kilmallock. They know the history of it and are very passionate about the house,” said Mr Ring, who is from only over the road.

“I am a Bruff man so I have a very good understanding of the town and property. I'm thrilled to have played my part in ensuring that the parochial home will continue to be an iconic landmark property in the county town of Kilmallock. It was very important to me that the right person got the right property so when I go back to Kilmallock I can hold my head high,” he smiled.

Mr Ring wouldn’t be drawn on what the house sold for but Limerick Live understands it achieved in or around the guide price of €425,000.

“Both the vendors and new owner are extremely happy,” said Mr Ring.