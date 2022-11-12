Jeep and cattle trailer overturns on Limerick motorway

EMERGENCY services including gardaí and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended a road traffic collision late on Friday night.
The collision took place on the M18 between the Dock Road and Rosbrien.
It is understood a jeep pulling a cattle trailer with calves inside overturned in a single vehicle road traffic collision.
Collision on M18/N18 between J02 - DOCK and J01 - ROSSBRIEN (South) (11-Nov 23:00) https://t.co/7YdB52VeB1— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 11, 2022
It is thought that the driver and calves didn’t suffer any injuries in the accident.
Road conditions were wet and it was very blustery on Friday night.
The stretch of motorway was closed for around two hours to clear the collision and arrange for alternative transportation for the calves.
