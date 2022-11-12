Urgent works needed on 'dangerous' bridge close to Limerick/Kerry border

A COUNCILLOR has called for urgent and immediate action to be taken on a dangerous bridge that divides Limerick and Kerry.

Cllr Liam Galvin (FG) made the call at a recent meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District (MD), where he said he was informed by farmers that the bridge is in a “dangerous condition.”

“The bridge is in a poor condition and (is) dangerous by all accounts,” Cllr Galvin warned.

The Abbeyfeale-based elected representative asked that immediate and urgent work be carried out on the bridge, which is located on the Kilmorna Road, on the Kerry border.

In response, John Sheehan, Senior Executive Engineer with Limerick Council informed that an inspection on the bridge will be carried out.

“If structural repairs are required, then Newcastle West Municipal District will put this project forward for the bridge rehabilitation scheme. If repairs are required, they will be carried out within the programme,” he told Cllr Galvin.

Pressing further, Cllr Galvin asked when exactly they expected the inspection to take place on the bridge.

Mr Sheehan replied: “It could be in the next two months, just before Christmas, as we are only after procuring a consultant for the works.”