Limerick man prosecuted for taking dog 'for a walk' without owner's permission

A MAN STEALING a dog from a house and taking it for a walk was an “unusual type of scenario” said defending solicitor Michael O’Donnell at Kilmallock Court.

James Heffernan, aged 43, of Main Street, Kilfinane pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at The Cottages, Kilfinane on September 11, 2020.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson said Mr Heffernan entered the property of the complainant on the date in question.

“The parties were known to each other. For reasons best known to himself he decided to take the dog for a walk.

“The complainant was at her uncle’s house at the time. When she looked out the window she saw Mr Heffernan walking the dog. She took control of the dog and made a complaint to gardai,” said Insp Thompson.

Judge Patricia Harney asked what breed of dog was it?

“A bichon,” replied Insp Thompson.

The inspector said Mr Heffernan has 31 previous convictions including for public order, assault, drink driving, theft, criminal damage and failing / refusing to give a sample.

Judge Harney said the defendant “obviously has a serious drink problem”.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Heffernan, said it was an “unusual type of scenario”.

The court heard that Mr Heffernan had concerns over the dog being inside all day.

“The parties were known to each other and he knew the dog. There was no breaking and entering. He took the dog for a walk and afterwards it was fully revitalised,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Harney said due to the level of the defendant’s offending there are “obviously serious issues”.

Mr O’Donnell handed in a number of references on behalf of his client.

Judge Harney said Mr Heffernan’s doctor is very sympathetic.

“Drink and drugs lead him into serious problems. I am putting him on a probation bond of six months. He is not to partake of alcohol or unprescribed drugs,” said Judge Harney.

The judge also ordered Mr Heffernean to appear in Macroom District Court in relation to a suspended sentence he previously received at that court.