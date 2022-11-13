Will new licensing laws help struggling Limerick pubs and clubs? or just add more trouble to the streets?

AN AWARD-WINNING Limerick publican says he has mixed views on the new late-night licensing laws which are set to be introduced, saying that it could disturb the “traditional ideal” of Irish bars.

“The city has an absolutely fantastic nightlife that is somewhat thriving but is may be not as well recognised as it should be,” said Mike McMahon, who owns Mother Mac’s on High Street in the city centre.

His family-run traditional pub was one of 19 successful Limerick-based applicants which availed of a new Night-Time Economy Support Scheme introduced to support entertainment during off-peak hours.

Noting its success, Mike said that the scheme, which provided funding for 433 organisations nationwide to put on shows and events, gives people the chance to explore new venues in Limerick.

“I want to make sure that what I pass on to my next generation, is traditional, is what is in keeping and is what is recognised worldwide as an Irish bar,” he told Limerick Live.

He mused that the new opening hours, which will allow pubs to extend their closing times from 11.30pm to 12.30am, could “dilute down the traditional role of the Irish pub.”

Mike described “traditional” as everything that makes it Irish, such as the craic and the atmosphere.

“On the other hand, I do recognise that this presents us with the ability to choose. There may be certain occasions where it is viable for us to stay open a little bit longer,” he added.

He stressed that it really depends on how the new licensing laws are to be rolled out, as well as how the government intends to both enforce and police it, particularly the 6am closing time for nightclubs.

“Do we have the policing infrastructure and policy, the sanitation and how is our city going to manage in terms of transportation in and out?” he questioned.

He noted that a lot of the logistics haven’t been thought through properly and must be worked out before any of the new laws are introduced next year.

Mike also noted that the sector is currently struggling to get staff, and that increasing the hours will mean more staff as well as that many traditional pubs are family-run and family-oriented.

He feels that for this reason, many pubs in rural towns and vilages in Limerick may be against the new laws. “More hours means more time behind the counter and more time away from family,” he concluded.