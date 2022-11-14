Search

14 Nov 2022

Limerick council examining proposal to roll out'1.5-bed' housing units

Limerick council examining proposal to roll out'1.5-bed' housing units

Plans to replace one-bedroom housing units with 1.5-bed units are being examined | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

14 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

LIMERICK City and County Council has said that it plans to stop constructing one-bedroom apartments, and that instead new 1.5-bed units could be introduced.

Elected representatives in Newcastle West questioned the purpose of the local authority building one-bedroom apartments within the county at the latest Municipal District meeting.

“We had a previous discussion about building one-bed units. If you house someone in one of these units, then at some stage they may need more space,” Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Collins (FF) said.

He asked council officials who were delivering a housing update for the area if they have had any discussion on one-bed units, describing them as “a waste of money.”

Divine home intervention: Old parochial in Limerick town house sells

Mayor of Limerick Francis Foley (FF) echoed his party colleague’s sentiment and also questioned the viability of one-bedroom apartments in the district.

A council official said: “What we are looking to do is a 1.5-bed, which includes a bedroom with some additional space. It’s not technically a two-bedroom unit.”

The official also indicated that they are working with the Department of Housing on a compromise, who they said weren’t as keen.

Councillors welcomed the possibility of a new 1.5-bed unit, expressing that it could benefit those who would require in-house care in Limerick when elderly or sick.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media