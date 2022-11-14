‘What in God’s name was going on?’ asks judge following criminal damage incident in rural Limerick

“WHAT in God’s name was going on?” asked the judge during a case at Kilmallock Court.

Jack O’Flynn, aged 20, of Ballybrack, Doneraile, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage at Coolfree, Ballyorgan on August 31, 2022.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson said gardai were alerted following “a lot of roaring and shouting in a yard”.

“A window was broken at the property and he smashed the windscreen of a car. Gardai attended the scene and met with the accused. It was alcohol fuelled,” said Insp Thompson, who added that there was a female with Mr O’Flynn.

Judge Patricia Harney asked the inspector if the defendant knew the people whose property was damaged?

“No,” said Insp Thompson.

“What in God’s name was going on?” asked the judge.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr O’Flynn, said his client and the female got in a fight and tempers flared.

“He is aged 20 and has only one previous conviction. He has the full compensation of €700 in court,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Harney said it was a terribly frightening incident for the injured parties when it had nothing to do with them. The judge asked what Mr O’Flynn and the woman were doing in the yard.

“It was a rush of blood to the head,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Harney said he is a young man that is going to get in a lot more trouble if he keeps doing things like that.

The judge applied the Probation Act and told Mr O’Flynn he was “very fortunate”.