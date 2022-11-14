President and Taoiseach lead tributes to women's health campaigner Vicky Phelan

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are leading the tributes to the CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan who has died.

The 48-year-old mother-of-two passed away at Milford Hospice in the early hours of this Monday - more than four years after she settled a High Court action over her cancer misdiagnoses.

Tributes have been flowing in from all quarters since her death was announced including from President Higgins who has expressed his deep sense of sadness.

"All of us who had the privilege of meeting Vicky will have been struck by the powerful inner strength and dignity with which she not only faced her own illness, but with the sense of commitment to the public good and the rights of others with which she campaigned," he said.

"Vicky, in all of this, made an enormous contribution to Irish society. Thanks to her tireless efforts, despite the terrible personal toll she herself had to carry, so many women’s lives have been protected, and will be protected in the future. She will be deeply missed, by all of those who were in awe of her courage, her resilience, offered not only to women but to all of us in Ireland. She will of course be missed above all by those closest to her."

Reacting to the news of Vicky Phelan's death, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he too was 'deeply saddened' when informed of her passing.

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I extend my deepest sympathies to her husband Jim, children Amelia and Darragh, family and friends. Vicky was a woman of extraordinary courage, integrity, warmth and generosity of spirit. She made a very significant contribution to public life in Ireland and Vicky’s actions and commitment will live long in the memory of the entire nation," he said adding her legacy will last for some time."

My heart is broken just hearing about the passing of Vicky Phelan .

Over the past year she gave me great support to keep fighting my terminal illness.

This whole country should be in mourning at the passing of this remarkable human being. My heart is broken. My hero is gone. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) November 14, 2022

"Vicky ensured the embedding of the principle of full public disclosure in the area of public health. Vicky stood up for the public interest, particularly in relation to the CervicalCheck scandal. She was an outstanding advocate for women across this country, and across the globe. Vicky always gave selflessly of her time to help others, even though she was going through severe illness herself."

Mr Martin added that the people of Ireland have a deep affection for Vicky and will always hold her contribution to public life in the highest regard.

Utterly heartbroken



This was a moment that was & is more than ever so precious to me. A heartfelt embrace as we greeted each other before we gave our Vicky the Freedom of Limerick.



She was simply the love of our lives wasn't she Limerick!#VickyPhelan pic.twitter.com/FvKAuUXOtG — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) November 14, 2022

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has also paid tribute as have various health organisations and charities.

Averil Power, CEO, Irish Cancer Society said: “Today it is no small understatement to say we are poorer for the loss of Vicky Phelan, but truly richer as a nation for the contribution she so generously made to Irish life. Vicky refused to be silent in the face of great personal challenge and the issues she brought to light changed the course of history for women in Ireland. Without her courage and her determination, others would not have known the truth behind the Cervical Check failings."

Ms Power added: “Despite her own experience Vicky was a staunch champion of screening and tirelessly encouraged others to take up the offer when it was their turn. Unselfishly – and true to her trademark sense of fairness and conviction – it is the promotion of screening that is such an important part of Vicky’s legacy, which will go on to save many lives. Cervical cancer robbed her of her future and left her coping with severe side effects during her final years. Because of her advocacy, others will never have to go through what she went through.