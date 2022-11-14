ESB confirms 'rare fault' caused fire on electrical wires

ESB NETWORKS has confirmed that a fire on electrical wires in Limerick city was caused by "a low voltage connection" failing.

A section of Henry Street was cordoned off on Sunday evening as Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident.

Mary Immaculate College lecturer and Limerick Leader columnist, Dr Paul O'Brien came upon the scene and photographer the fire and smoke.

An ESB spokesperson said the connection failure caused "some electrical arcing as a result of overheating on the line".

"This type of fault, while rare, occurs occasionally on the electricity network and initial indications are that the fault was caused by some wear and tear on the section of network.

"One customer on Henry Street was left without power as a result and crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible," said the ESB spokesperson.

A member of the public requested Limerick Fire and Rescue Service to attend, who in turn liaised with ESB Networks crews locally.

"We wish to acknowledge their assistance with this fault.

"ESB Networks also takes the opportunity to remind the public to stay safe and stay clear of the electricity network and to report any damage on our emergency number: 1800 372 999," concluded the ESB spokesperson.