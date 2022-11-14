Limerick woman launches legal action to stop vaccination of children against Covid-19

Search

14 Nov 2022

The case was mentioned before the High Court in Dublin

Reporter:

Aodhan O'Faolain

14 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

THE High Court has been asked to make orders preventing the State from administering Covid-19 vaccines or booster shots to children aged between five and eleven years of age until full information about any alleged risks have been given to the public. 

The action has been brought by two individuals, Limerick housewife Sharon Browne and data analyst David Egan, against parties including the Taoiseach Michael Martin, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the HSE and the former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. 

The pair claim they are seeking the injunction to protect the rights of children and claim that the alleged harm being caused by the vaccines breaches the constitutional right to bodily integrity.

The action is opposed by the State and the HSE which denies all the adverse claims about the safety of the vaccines.

Ms Browne from South Claughan Road, Garryowen in Limerick city claims her mother died in 2021 from the adverse effects of a Covid-19 vaccine, which has left her family devastated.

The court also heard that Mr Egan, who says he is a disability rights worker from Doughiska in Galway city, also claims to have gathered medical and statistical evidence from around the world to prove his theory that the vaccines are harmful.

The plaintiffs both claim they are bringing the action out of their concerns for younger and vulnerable people.

If granted, the order would allow parents and guardians to be fully informed about what the applicants claims are the risks, deaths, injuries, illnesses and disabilities the plaintiffs claim are caused by the vaccines.

This information, it is claimed, would allow parents to give an informed consent in relation to the vaccines.

As part of their action the applicants have brought a number of pre-trial motions where the seek orders including one allowing them to amend part of the proceedings and where they seek a protective costs order - meaning they won't have to pay any legal costs even if their action is unsuccessful.

The applicants claim the protective costs orders should be granted as they are taking the case in the public interest.

The matters were briefly before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore this Monday, He adjourned the case to a date in December.

This was done to allow for the clarification of certain technical matters raised in the action. 

The State was represented by David Leahy SC during the brief heating.

