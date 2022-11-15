Ground broken on new €6m R&D Technology Facility in Shannon

NEW ground has been broken on a €6m R&D technology facility in Shannon set to create 70 new jobs during construction.

The multi-million-euro investment, by the Shannon Airport Group will see the development of a 40,000 sq. ft. research and development technology facility suitable for manufacturing, industrial and R&D needs.

It is hoped that the facility will be ideal for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) or Irish enterprises.

Mary Considine, The Shannon Airport Group CEO said that the group are committed to supplying quality property solutions that attract indigenous and FDI investment to the region.

"This development will provide a ready to go solution for new companies looking to set up or relocate to the Shannon Campus and fast track the delivery of advanced space for prospective new R&D Technology and Med Tech companies," she said.

It is the third major construction project to be undertaken this year by the Shannon Airport Group and is expected to generate up to 70 jobs during the construction phase.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Shannon Airport Group has already committed a total of €18 million in developing property solutions.

The new building will be located at the main entrance to the Shannon Free Zone, on the Shannon Campus, with direct access to the motorway feeding Limerick, Galway, and Dublin. It will include two floors of office space, a high bay production and manufacturing area, and 56 onsite dedicated parking spaces.

This latest investment follows the recent development of an €8 million multi-use industrial facility on the Shannon Campus and €4.2 million worth works at bays 135 and 137, earlier this year, Ms Considine added.

OCC Construction, a Galway based construction company, have been appointed as the main contractor.

The project will take approximately 10 months to complete and will be a LEED certified building, constructed to international standards incorporating high energy performance throughout its design.

The development is part of the Shannon Airport Group’s property investment strategy, which delivers property solutions for companies seeking to join the growing cluster of multinational companies on the Shannon Campus next to Shannon Airport.