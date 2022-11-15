Emergency services attend van fire on Limerick to Clare motorway

Road closures are in place following the van fire
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a van fire along the M18 motorway linking Limerick to Clare.
The Fire Control Service confirmed to Limerick Live that two units from Ennis and two from Shannon were called to the scene of a van fire, between junction's 14 (Barefield) and 13 (Tulla Road) at 11 am this Tuesday morning.
Both southbound lanes are closed between the two junctions while units continue to address the incident, a Fire Control Service spokesperson confirmed.
Gardaí from Shannon garda station are also present at the scene.
Limerick Live understands that there are no injuries to report.
