Search

15 Nov 2022

Construction of eight new homes in Limerick to commence

Construction of eight new homes in Limerick to commence

The site where the eight new homes will be constructed at the Sheep Street and Athlunkard Street junction in Limerick city.

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

15 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

CONSTRUCTION is due to begin on the latest Limerick Regeneration housing development.

Eight new homes are to be built on a plot of land at the junction of Sheep Street and Athlunkard Street in Limerick city.

The development will consist of five three-bedroomed, two-storey duplex houses and a further three, two-bedroomed, duplex apartments.

Family of Vicky Phelan speak of their 'immense burden of grief' following her death

All new homes will have individual access from the street and are funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Welcoming the announcement Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: “This development of eight new homes will be very beneficial for the area as it will see a derelict site being re-developed for housing and the creation of a new community.

“This is the latest development being undertaken by Limerick Regeneration as it continues to deliver on the overall programme,” Mayor Foley said.

Martins Construction Ltd, County Clare were successful in the competitive tender for the construction of this development, which is in the region of €3 million.

Brendan Troy, Senior Executive Officer with Limerick Regeneration added: “We are delighted to be working on the delivery of BER A rated energy efficient new homes for the people of St Mary’s Park.

The Sheep Street development plan is pictured above.

“The process of design and approval has been lengthy but now that we have commenced development we are committed to getting the homes delivered to a high standard as quickly as possible,” Mr Troy said.

A total of 118 new homes are currently under construction across three sites in Moyross and Southill.

Construction is to resume shortly on 14 homes already partially constructed by the Peter McVerry Trust while the Trust is working to procure a new contractor to construct a further 24 in Moyross and Southill.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media