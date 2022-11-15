In Pictures: Limerick kickboxers strike gold at World championships!

YOUNGSTERS from a Limerick-based kickboxing club have struck gold at the World Championship.

Nine fighters from Limerick Combat Gym travelled from their base at Roxboro Road across to the World Kickboxing and Karate Association’s world championships in Wales.

And they returned with 24 medals to show for their efforts – 13 of which were gold!

The victorious kickboxers beat competitors from across the globe at the tournament held in the town of Prestatyn.

It's a proud moment for the founders of the club, which has operated out of the Our Lady Queen of Peace parish centre. However, the future of the building - and indeed the location of the kickboxing club - is uncertain after the main occupier ceased use of the building earlier this year. It is understood efforts are underway to decide the long-term future of the building.

Club members were able to travel across the channel thanks to a fundraising effort from the local community which saw €750 raised per competitor.

And grand master Tony O’Donnell told the youngsters to give it their all at the tournament.

“I said to the kids, you’re never going to get a chance to go to these world championships again, as it’s too costly. So enter into every category. And they did – and they were as good as what they said they were. We are very proud of them,” he said.

Instructor Sarah O’Shea admits she has not fully got her voice back yet after cheering on her charges!