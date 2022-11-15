Search

15 Nov 2022

In Pictures: Limerick kickboxers strike gold at World championships!

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

15 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

YOUNGSTERS from a Limerick-based kickboxing club have struck gold at the World Championship.

Nine fighters from Limerick Combat Gym travelled from their base at Roxboro Road across to the World Kickboxing and Karate Association’s world championships in Wales.

And they returned with 24 medals to show for their efforts – 13 of which were gold!

The victorious kickboxers beat competitors from across the globe at the tournament held in the town of Prestatyn.

It's a proud moment for the founders of the club, which has operated out of the Our Lady Queen of Peace parish centre. However, the future of the building - and indeed the location of the kickboxing club - is uncertain after the main occupier ceased use of the building earlier this year. It is understood efforts are underway to decide the long-term future of the building.

Anger at ‘dumb idea’ to remove cars from Limerick's main thoroughfare

Club members were able to travel across the channel thanks to a fundraising effort from the local community which saw €750 raised per competitor.

And grand master Tony O’Donnell told the youngsters to give it their all at the tournament.

“I said to the kids, you’re never going to get a chance to go to these world championships again, as it’s too costly. So enter into every category. And they did – and they were as good as what they said they were. We are very proud of them,” he said.

Instructor Sarah O’Shea admits she has not fully got her voice back yet after cheering on her charges!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media