Search

16 Nov 2022

Limerick motorists advised of delays due to resurfacing works on busy street

Waterford road users advised to proceed with caution due to road surfacing works

Limerick City and County Council says a STOP/GO system will be in place during the works

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

MOTORISTS and road users are being advised to expect some delays for the remainder of this week due to resurfacing works on a busy street in the city centre.

Limerick City and County Council says the planned works, at New Street between South Circular Road and Ballinacurra Road, will take place from this Wednesday morning until Friday evening.

The works are due to get underway each day at 9.30am and will continue until 6pm. A temporary traffic management operation involving a STOP/GO system will be in place throughout.

Memorial unveiled in Limerick to honour those who died during the Covid pandemic

The local authority is advising that separate resurfacing works are continuing at Belfield Park, off the Ennis Road in the city.

Those reports began on Tuesday and motorists are being advised that a STOP/GO system is in place.

Roadworks are also taking place at a number of locations in the county this week - most notably on R518 (Bruff Line) between O'Rourke's Cross and Newcastle West where a full road closure is in place to facilitate emergency repair works. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media