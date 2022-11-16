Limerick writer takes home Déise poetry prize

MARY Immaculate College lecturer Ian Hickey has won the nationally recognised Waterford Poetry Prize for his poem ‘In Between’.

Ian grew up in and currently lives in Limerick city and teaches English literature.

His first book Haunted Heaney: Spectres and the Poetry was published by Routledge in 2021 which was the joint winner of the British Association for Contemporary Literary Studies Monograph prize.

While Ian is developing his interest in poetry, his passion in life is surfing, and he says he would give up everything to just spend to rest of his days aimlessly wandering Ireland’s west coast in search of waves.

Ian was awarded €400 plus a course at the Molly Keane Writers Retreat, Ardmore, County Waterford.

The Waterford Poetry Prize is awarded by the The Arts Office at Waterford City and County Council.

Margaret Organ, Arts Officer, says the prize was an integral part of this year's Waterford Writers Weekend and that it played a part in stimulating new poetry from all over the country.

She also thanked writer Colm Keegan who took considerable time over the adjudication process.