Limerick town looking for unwanted Christmas decorations to help raise funds

A LOCAL community group in Limerick are asking people to donate their unwanted Christmas decorations to help them raise vital funds.

The Patrickswell Resource Centre are asking the public to donate any decorations that they don't intend to use again.

The group will then use these decorations to create their wreaths and logs that they sell each year in the run up to the festive season.

The annual collection is taking place again this year and all funds raised will go towards the upkeep of the resource centre in Patrickswell.

Donations can be dropped to the Patrickswell Resource Centre and also to Ballybrown Church where a box has been set up for donations.

The centre provides a number of services to local people including counselling, parent and toddler group and training and education.

For more information on the donations and fundraising you can contact the centre on 061-320303.