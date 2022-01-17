Search

17 Jan 2022

Most popular bus route in Limerick revealed

Most popular bus route in Limerick revealed

Bus Eireann has revealed it's most popular route in Limerick - but it's not the one serving the Treaty Stone!

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

17 Jan 2022

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S 304 bus route, which links Raheen, the city centre, the university and Castletroy, welcomed over one million passengers last year.

That's according to Bus Éireann which runs this, and several other services throughout the city area, with more than 2.5 million passengers boarding, despite much of 2021 being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann's senior operations manager for this region said: "Although the Covid-19 pandemic has remained a challenge for all of us, we were proud to continue to operate and indeed increase the essential services we provide to people living in Limerick. It was also an important year in terms of the future of public transport in Limerick, with almost a quarter of a million kilometres added to Limerick city bus services in 2021, funded by the National Transport Authority. We would like to wish our passengers a very happy and safe new year and look forward to connecting them with who and what matters to them throughout 2022.’’

Despite the popularity of route 304, the Limerick Leader has in the past highlighted problems with the punctuality of this service.

Survey: ‘Buses on Limerick’s 304 only run on time if zero passengers show up’

Through 2021, Bus Éireann said its services in Limerick were enhanced significantly, with 249,000 kilometres added to its route timetables as a result of additional funding from the National Transport Authority.

This saw increases in frequency on some city services and the introduction of a new Sunday service of two roundtrips on the Route 345 service from Limerick to Scariff.

A multi-million euro upgrade to the Roxboro Road depot was also put on the road last year, while the State bus provider operated a shuttle to the vaccination centre at Patrickswell on behalf of the National Transport Authority and in co-operation with the HSE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media