Limerick fireman supports appeal for more blood donors 'in order to save lives'

A LIMERICK fireman is encouraging people within the county to give blood ‘in order to save lives.’

Colin Gleeson, a former member of the Defence Forces, has been donating blood since 2014, following in the footsteps of his father and brothers.

The Caherdavin father-of three-said: “Nobody knows what is around the corner. Sickness and cancers have become so commonplace now. Everyone knows someone that has it or is sick. Nobody knowns when they are going to need blood. For me, it is the easiest option you can choose to help someone.”

An Irish Blood Transfusion Service spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader blood donations in Limerick have declined since Covid-19 infections spiraled due to the Omicron variant.

Donor attendance and hospital demand are the two key determining factors, he said adding that any major disturbance will make people break their habits.

The latest variant has meant that anyone who has been infected, or is named a close contact, cannot donate blood for five days. In addition, newly jabbed individuals must wait a full 72 hours.

The IBTS spokesperson stressed that one in every four people will need a blood donation within their lifetime and that 70% of all blood and platelets donated are used to fight cancer.

Colin Gleeson, 38, gives blood at the Greenhills Hotel on the Ennis Road, which regularly hosts clinics. He has praised the staff there, describing them as “absolutely outstanding” for the way they look after people at the clinic.

Since the pandemic, a much more “seamless” system has been implemented, whereby a dedicated time slot means that there is no waiting around, something which was previously a deterrent for many people, Colin admitted.

Limerick is extremely fortunate in that it has a very committed donor base, stemming from a strong community focus, the IBTS spokesperson stated.

In spite of this, and with the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 and appointment cancellations, they are asking anyone in Limerick that is considering donating blood, to get in contact.

“Donating an hour of your time to give a pint of blood, could be the difference in saving someone’s life,” Colin concluded.