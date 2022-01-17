Search

17 Jan 2022

Limerick motorists urged not to 'idle' when parked up

 

Limerick motorists urged not to 'idle' when parked up 

Limerick motorists are being urged to switch off their engines when parked

Reporter:

Leader reporter

17 Jan 2022

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK motorists are being urged not to keep their vehicles idling if they are parked up - even for short periods of time.

'Please Don’t Idle' is the message from Limerick City and County Council to drivers across Limerick as it marks National Energy Savings Week. 

The council says this is a simple and doable climate action that any driver or car-owner can take to reduce their climate impact. It will have the added benefits of reducing exhaust pollutants in our environment and supporting improved air quality.

The message has been issued by the local authority which is running a five day social media campaign, beginning this today  across its @limerickenviron TwitterInstagram and Facebook accounts. 

The campaign aims to highlight benefits such as healthier air as fewer exhaust emissions are spewing out air pollutants to Limerick drivers and coincides with National Energy Savings Week whose overall aim to help and encourage people to save energy while cutting down on fuel costs at the same time. 

Welcoming the campaign Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, said: “Not idling your car’s engine is a simple climate action that all drivers can undertake. There is no point in burning fuel to stand still. A running car engine emits CO2 and we are all aware that this is bad for our environment, our health, our pocket. It can even impact on personal safety as it is harder to hear cars that are moving.”

Sinead Mc Donnell, Environment Awareness Officer with Limerick City and County Council added: “This campaign hopes to highlight the issues around car idling. Many of us have seen this driver behaviour as we drop and collect loved ones at hairdressers, schools, sports and other activities. The aim is to remind drivers to switch off their cars engine when they are stationary.”

Limerick City and County Council’s says its message is simple – if you are parked up please do not leave your car engine running.

News

