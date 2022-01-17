Gardai release new information in renewed Ashling Murphy murder appeal

GARADI in Tullamore are renewing their appeal for information regarding the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy was jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly at 4pm last Wednesday when she was fatally attacked.

The former Mary Immaculate College student will be laid to rest tomorrow following a number of public vigils over the weekend.

Gardaí have said that they have made significant progress in the investigation to date and they are once again appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have shared new information regarding the case and are asking the people of Tullamore to think about what they saw on the day of the murder.

In a statement they said: "Did you see a man dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners.

"Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area? Did you give a lift to this man on the evening of the 12th January 2022."Did you notice this man loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention?"

They are continuing to appeal for any information regarding a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks prior to 4pm on Wednesday 12th January 2022 and in the previous days/ weeks.



Gardaí are also asking for any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or afternoon of the 12th January 2022 between Digby’s bridge and Ballycommon to contact the investigation team.



Gardaí continue to appeal to any person in the general Tullamore area on the 12th January 2022, with any form of video footage (Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro Cam etc..), to contact us.



An Garda Síochána is aware and continues to be concerned about the activity of persons who are sharing information on social media, and in particular private messaging apps.

An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages. Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation.

If you have information, which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station with this information.

The investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 057 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.