Latest Covid-19 daily cases confirmed

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,329* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Sunday 16 January, 4,810** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,006 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “As we continue to adjust to the latest changes to the public health advice relating to isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, it is important to remember that the most important change relates to mask wearing.

"It is now recommended that medical grade or FFP2 masks are used by: anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case, a close contact or who has symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places, anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 in any setting

"Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of COVID-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin.

“The best way to protect yourself against the most severe impacts of COVID-19 is to get your booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The evidence shows that people who have received a booster are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others.

“According to our Amárach research, 68% of those aged under 35 years, who have received a full, primary course of COVID-19 vaccination but are not yet boosted, said that they would receive a booster dose if they were offered it next week.

"It is important to remember that you don’t need to wait for the HSE to contact you about your booster appointment. You can book an appointment online on www.hse.ie, drop into your local pharmacy or contact your GP.

“In the last week over 46,000 children aged 5-11 have been vaccinated in Ireland. Vaccines are a very safe and effective way to protect children from the risk posed by COVID-19 infection.

"The HSE are operating special child-friendly vaccine clinics. Please ensure to visit www.hse.ie for trusted information on COVID-19 vaccines or to book an appointment.

“Continue to layer up on the basic public health measures, including vaccination, to protect yourself and your loved ones from infection.

"Wear the appropriate mask recommended for you, practise social distancing and good hand hygiene, work from home unless necessary to attend in person, avoid crowds and ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated by opening windows regularly.”